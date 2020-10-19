A Cloud Guru Announces Approved Supplier Status to UK Government’s G-Cloud 12

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

A Cloud Guru has been awarded G-Cloud 12 supplier status. Now, any UK public sector organisation can easily licence ACG’s comprehensive skills platform of cloud learning courses and hands-on labs via the Government’s Digital Marketplace.

The G-Cloud Framework, an agreement between the UK government and suppliers of cloud-services, provides public sector bodies with a digital marketplace for the research and procurement of these services without running a full tender. Any UK-based public sector organisation can now licence ACG’s market-leading tech skills development platform with confidence that ACG has met the government’s rigorous framework standards.

With a growing office located in London, A Cloud Guru works with hundreds of companies throughout the U.K, including DVLA, Thomson Reuters and Accenture. Following the launch of its new flagship platform, ACG’s expanded course catalog now includes 1,500 hands-on labs for Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Linux, and more, giving individuals and organisations a robust toolkit to navigate the latest leading technologies.