Deep Instinct Appoints Heather Bellini from Goldman Sachs as Chief Financial Officer

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Deep Instinct announced that Heather Bellini will join as CFO. Bellini was formerly a managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs, leading its Technology Research Group as well as an equity research analyst covering the software sector and select Internet-related companies.

At Goldman Sachs, Bellini led the research diligence and investor education initial public offering (IPO) process for over 20 companies with their initial public offerings, including Atlassian, Crowdstrike, Dropbox, Facebook, MongoDB, Slack Technologies, VMware and Zoom Video Communications. She was named to the inaugural Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance in 2020, is a founding member of the Women’s Circle at Columbia Business School, and a member of the steering committee for the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

Deep Instinct has grown rapidly due to the high demand for its groundbreaking Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) technology, with an over 400% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 300% increase in its customer base in 2019. In 2020, the company is on track to double its ARR. Enterprises ranging from small to Fortune 500 rely on Deep Instinct to protect more than two million endpoints and mobile devices.