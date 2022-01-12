SentinelOne integrates with ServiceNow to unify IT and security

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has announced the SentinelOne App for ServiceNow Security Incident Response (SIR). The integration unites security and IT teams for more effective incident response.

With SentinelOne integrated directly into ServiceNow®, joint customers can use the ServiceNow platform to triage threats. The integration helps security and IT teams accelerate a coordinated, comprehensive, and automated incident response plan across endpoint and cloud environments. The app is available via the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace and the ServiceNow® Store.

As ransomware and other forms of malware become increasingly prevalent, both IT and security teams need to operate in lockstep to prevent attacks. Unfortunately, many enterprises rely on numerous unconnected tools to operate cybersecurity programmes. The resulting inefficiency and alert fatigue lead to unnecessary cyber incidents posing enterprise risk. XDR solutions change the paradigm, reframing cybersecurity as a data and workflow problem in need of automation.

The SentinelOne App for ServiceNow® Security Incident Response instantly syncs threats from SentinelOne into the ServiceNow Incident Response module for a unified security programme. Within ServiceNow®, an incident responder can view all relevant incident details around the threat, including incident status and threat notes, as well as any additional context or notes created within either platform. When the incident responder determines that corrective action needs to occur, ServiceNow® can trigger automated response actions in SentinelOne to kill, quarantine, remediate or even roll back any potential effects from the threat.

The SentinelOne App for ServiceNow Security Incident Response is available now on the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace.