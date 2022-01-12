SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Zero Trust, CNAPP, Patch Management, and Threat Simulation Integrations

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced integrations with Remediant, Blue Hexagon, Keysight, and Automox, expanding the set of capabilities available via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. With comprehensive integrations across enterprise use cases, the Singularity Marketplace enables customers to unify leading technologies to autonomously protect against threats at machine speed.

Enable Zero Trust with Remediant

SentinelOne’s joint solution with Remediant enables organisations to enforce Zero Trust solutions across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure with a single agent. With the rise of credential stuffing attacks and ransomware, endpoints and identities are two of the most exploited attack vectors today. SentinelOne captures behavioural telemetry across user endpoints, cloud workloads and IoT, feeding process and file activities to Remediant. This enables administrators, auditors, and incident responders to identify malicious sessions and activity in a single workflow.

Strengthens Cloud Ransomware Security with Blue Hexagon

SentinelOne’s integration with Blue Hexagon enables the rapid detection and prevention of malware and ransomware in the cloud. As the first line of defence, SentinelOne secures endpoints, cloud workloads and IoT devices with AI powered protection, detection and response. The integration shares Blue Hexagon’s awareness of malware and ransomware reducing the time to respond through automated remediation. In addition, cloud misconfigurations are shared with SentinelOne.

Proactive Threat Simulation with Keysight

SentinelOne’s integration with Keysight allows joint customers to safely simulate threats in order to validate threat detection and remediation. Keysight’s Threat Simulator attacks both network and endpoints from a ‘Dark Web’ environment. Attacks are validated against Singularity XDR’s protection and detection models using SentinelOne’s rich API functionality, identifying gaps in the cyber kill chain and suggesting updates to organisational security infrastructure.

Automate Vulnerability Management with Automox

SentinelOne and Automox’s joint solution delivers end-to-end vulnerability discovery and remediation. As corporate networks become more technically diverse, organisations often struggle to keep up with patch management and cyber hygiene, forcing security teams to adopt multiple tools that require heavy training, dedicated on-site resources, and multiple dashboards. SentinelOne and Automox provide the visibility and workflows needed to significantly reduce the time to remediation and the burden on in-house resources.