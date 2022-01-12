Cowbell Tackles Rising Demand for Cyber Insurance with Additional Capacity from Captive

Cowbell Cyber announced the launch of Cowbell Re, its highly anticipated cyber insurance captive, to address the increased demand for cyber insurance while helping policyholders build cyber resiliency and close insurability gaps. The creation of Cowbell Re reflects the company’s commitment to cyber insurance and confidence in its unique approach to cyber risk underwriting.

Cowbell experienced exceptional growth in 2021, driven by its AI-assisted underwriting, reaching over $200 million in premium run-rate. Unique to the cyber insurance industry, Cowbell’s modern underwriting is backed by data, AI and the industry’s largest risk pool – 21 million accounts covering 62% of U.S. SMEs. Cowbell’s underwriting improves risk selection, validated by below-industry reported claims (less than 1%), and responds in near real-time to emerging threats without losing speed in its ability to present quotes and issue policies.

Cowbell Re gives the company more flexibility in addressing expanding demand from its growing distribution network of 2,000 agencies and 12,000 producers nationwide. With Cowbell’s closed-loop approach to risk management – Assess, Insure, Improve – bolstering the company’s aggressive loss control strategy, along with its precision in underwriting, Cowbell Re further supports Cowbell’s expected rapid growth trajectory, while helping keep loss ratios at the lowest in the industry. The resources, bundled at no charge in Cowbell’s cyber policies, help empower businesses to proactively eliminate risk exposures. To date, Cowbell’s policyholder base has grown over 5,000% year-over-year, and forecasted to triple during the 2022 calendar year.