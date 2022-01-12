Thales has launched TrustNest Restricted

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Thales has launched TrustNest Restricted, France’s first collaborative platform approved to handle "restricted level" information. Secure applications on the platform will support new hybrid (physical and virtual) working practices and collaborative workspaces for users. France’s chief of defence procurement, Joël Barre, recently visited Thales’s Digital Factory for a demonstration of this first restricted level cloud solution and its secure videoconferencing, voice, messaging and document sharing services.

All the stakeholders in major French and European programmes, including large companies and SMEs, government agencies such as the Ministry for the Armed Forces, and other customers, partners and providers, regularly work together on confidential subjects. Thales has developed TrustNest Restricted, an online platform designed to host highly secure and easy to use solutions and services, to interconnect all these stakeholders securely and allow them to share sensitive data.

TrustNest Restricted is France’s first and only private cloud platform approved to handle “restricted level” information. Developed by Thales in close cooperation with the French national agency for information system security (ANSSI) and the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the platform has now received official certification for “Country Eyes Only” and “Restricted” information. It is the only platform in France to have obtained this certification.

TrustNest Restricted will help ensure strategic independence and sovereignty by enabling partners to develop digital services collaboratively and securely. The platform is the first service aggregator for secure communication of restricted level information between partners. It provides a range of on-demand services and reduces infrastructure costs.

All the services can be networked with any restricted level information system using solutions such as Ercom’s Secure Collaboration Hub – Restricted (currently pending restricted level accreditation), which supports audioconferencing, videoconferencing, screen sharing, messaging and document sharing.