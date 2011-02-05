Senstar opens software development branch in Romania

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

“The addition of new talent and perspectives in Europe will help strengthen the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform with Sensor Fusion Engine roadmap and expand the market for our premier software platform,” said Director of Software Development Bogdan Moldovean. “Romania offers a large pool of technical talent with a reputation for high-quality software development services. Having a development center in the EMEA region will allow us to holistically address our customers’ unique needs and subsequently develop related products and solutions.”

The Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its Sensor Fusion Engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.