Jamie Graves appointed as CEO of Uleska to accelerate growth and expansion plans

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

The DevSecOps market is estimated to reach over $23 billion by 2028, which has been driven by the significant security benefits organisations are seeing in addressing vulnerabilities in code and software before it is publicly released. However, a key challenge organisations face when transitioning to DevSecOps is a lack of security integration tools, which can seamlessly fit into the Software Development Lifecycle, without slowing down the development process or overburdening DevOps teams with false positives.

Uleska plays a critical role in tackling this challenge, by offering organisations an orchestration platform designed to help software and development teams work together efficiently, to remediate vulnerabilities and implement effective security measures with ease and speed, while minimising false positives.

In addition to the appointment of Graves, Uleska’s founder Gary Robinson has taken on the role of Chief Security Officer, while the company has also appointed Raquel Soares as Chief Marketing Officer and Martin Hewitt as Chief Product Officer. The newly instated leadership team will play a key role in helping Uleska meet its growth and expansion targets, while making valuable updates to the platform to better serve their customers’ growing and evolving security needs.

Uleska’s automation and collaboration platform allows security teams and developers to work together to solve security vulnerabilities in software quickly, before it’s released. The platform allows its customers to automatically scan their software with a wide range of application security tools, without the manual overhead, which results in a 20 times faster time-to-value in terms of set-up, training and running the tools, and results in an 80 percent cost reduction in the ongoing running and operation of these tools. Through the reduction in costs and speeding up the AppSec process, Uleska is allowing organisations to achieve more with fewer resources, thus allowing teams to focus resources on the issues and metrics that matter.