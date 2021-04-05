Secutor, Powered by Aparavi, to Transform Data Threats and Vulnerability with Data Intelligence and Automation

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, announced a strategic partnership with Secutor Cybersecurity to transform how current and future Secutor customers view the role of data in cybersecurity to minimize risk. Secutor, a leading threat and vulnerability management company, will be powered by Aparavi to offer Secutor clients deep intelligence and automation of data management, learning where client data lives to mitigate breach risk, what type of data is being stored, and understanding entry points to prevent lateral spread threats.

Aparavi’s Platform enables data discovery with automated classification, data optimization (including defensible deletion), and easy migration to alternative data stores such as on-premises storage or major clouds. It gives users visibility and insight into data, even across diverse systems and locations (core data center, cloud, and edge).

As many companies rely on data to fuel their business, many don’t have the cutting-edge tools Aparavi provides to exploit what they store. Aparavi users found that 15-40% of data is trash, specifically redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT), and intelligently removing this data streamlines the infrastructure – and reduces IT costs significantly. ROT data and dark data, whose contents and importance are unknown, also pose a risk that needs to be mitigated. Since an estimated 80% of enterprise data is unstructured and highly fragmented, Aparavi’s Platform uniquely slashes costs and mitigates risks, offering clients a more comprehensive cybersecurity program that better identifies where possible threats are.

Aparavi Advantage Program, a channel partnership program granting data brokers and resellers access to the Platform’s innovative data intelligence and automation tools, enabling channel partners to deliver extraordinary customer data management services.

Beyond our channel and services partnerships, Aparavi’s has developed strategic platform alliance relationships with Microsoft, PureStorage, VMware, RStor, Qumulo, and validated cloud partners include Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Wasabi, and Oracle Cloud.