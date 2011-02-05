ThreatQuotient Closes $22.5 Million

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced it has closed $22.5 million in new financing, including a combination of equity and debt financing. The investment syndicate includes New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Adams Street Partners, Escalate Capital, Blu Ventures, Cisco Investments and Gaingels, who took notice of the company’s significant momentum in 2020, specifically their record bookings and revenue growth. ThreatQuotient plans to leverage this financing to accelerate execution of new innovations currently in development.

“As a result of strong performance in 2020, we welcomed an opportunity to secure additional funding and add new investors to our syndicate. ThreatQuotient is meeting a critical need for security operations solutions, and we have significant expansion plans to continue this momentum,” said John Czupak, President and CEO, ThreatQuotient. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s efforts and record setting performance in a challenging 2020. I thank all of our investors for their interest and support, and I look forward to our continued momentum and success.”

Notable ThreatQuotient achievements in 2020:

● Signed a record number of new customers, who are leveraging the ThreatQ platform for a variety of use cases as well as the ThreatQ Investigations cybersecurity situation room

● Closed multiple seven figure deals and achieved a record number of transactions

● Launched a new Hosted Service of the ThreatQ platform to great reception, comprising over 10% of new bookings

● Became the first threat-centric security operations platform to be approved for a DoD-wide ATO

● Doubled their global footprint in 2020 with customers in 12 new countries and became the first threat intelligence platform provider offering local support from Spain as a result of the company’s expansion into Iberia

● Awarded U.S. Patent 10,902,114, “Automated Cybersecurity Threat Detection with Aggregation and Analysis” as the company’s first non-provisional patent

ThreatQuotient has been recognized for product excellence and industry leadership by several award programs in 2021. The company won four 2021 Globee Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including: Gold for Security Investigation, Silver for both Threat Intelligence Technology and Hot Security Company of the Year, and Bronze for Threat Hunting, Detection, Intelligence and Response. ThreatQuotient also won three 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Gold for Security Investigation, and Silver for both Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response and Best Cybersecurity Company. Additionally, ThreatQuotient was recognized as McAfee Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year and the company was listed in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide.

“ThreatQuotient gives SOC analysts, incident responders and threat analysts unmatched flexibility, visibility and control over their company’s alerts and unique threats that they can’t get from other security operations solutions. NEA is confident that ThreatQuotient’s continued momentum will lead to further market capture.” - Peter Barris, Managing General Partner, NEA

“Since we first invested in ThreatQuotient in 2017, their team has continued to prove to the market that there is a critical need for cybersecurity solutions aimed at security operations. Their attention to detail for customer needs and innovative approach to solving challenges are just a few reasons we are pleased to expand our investment in ThreatQuotient.” - Fred Wang, Partner, Adams Street Partners

“Escalate has been impressed with ThreatQuotient’s approach to solving major challenges within the cybersecurity industry, as well as the company’s growth to date. We are pleased to join this investment syndicate as an investor in ThreatQuotient, and look forward to their continued innovation which will support security operations teams in prioritizing, improving detection and accelerating response.” - Chris Julich, Managing Director, Escalate Capital Partners

“As the largest investor network focused on supporting and investing in the best venture-backed companies that embrace and value diverse leadership, including LGBTQ+, Gaingels is proud to participate in this financing. We are resolved on helping ThreatQuotient grow and scale while strengthening its prospects of success by building a culture that reflects the diversity of its executive teams, staff and customers.” - Lorenzo Thione, Managing Director, Gaingels