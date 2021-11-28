SecurityHQ Opens New Security Operations Centre in New York

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

SecurityHQ have taken their presence in the U.S. to the next level with a new SOC. Situated in New York, this SOC has been added to the collection of SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres, designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response.

SecurityHQ have been operating in the United States for many years. With the expansion of the team and the demand of U.S. based clients, it was a natural decision to open a new SOC based in New York.

The company was selected as 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for their Outstanding Security Solution, by industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how SecurityHQ’s Incident Management Platform enables client success.