ASAPCLOUD Awarded Microsoft’s Advanced Specialization Certification For Their Azure Virtual Desktop Solution

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

ASAPCLOUD is now backed by Microsoft’s rigorous Advanced Specialization certification. Only awarded to companies that exemplify a deep understanding of Azure Virtual Desktop and can exhibit exceptional operational capabilities, ASAPCLOUD has further cemented their status as a top-tier IT Management Service & Cloud Solution provider.

The demanding audit assessed everything from ASAPCLOUD’s tools and technologies to its practices, the assessment noting that the company’s strengths lie in their supreme expertise with the Azure Virtual Desktop platform, dedication to Microsoft products, and their positive customer engagement, which has allowed them to expand their offerings beyond the Netherlands and into the United Arab Emirates.

Offering a range of intelligent infrastructure and security solutions in the Netherlands since 2005, the news of ASAPCLOUD’s new Microsoft Advanced Specialization Certification comes on the heels of their expansion into Dubai.

Working for a wide variety of customers active in different industries throughout the globe, ASAPCLOUD is an IT Management Service & Cloud Solution provider that enables its customers to successfully meet today’s demands and prepare for tomorrow’s expectations. As an IT Management Service & Cloud Solution provider, we have developed a range of Intelligent Infrastructure and Security Solutions. Built on top of the next-generation tooling of Microsoft, and fully facilitated from Microsoft Azure, our solutions realize and maintain a vigorous IT environment and a mature security posture. By applying our Intellectual Property to tailor developments of our Intelligent Infrastructure and Security solutions we enable our customers to maximize results.