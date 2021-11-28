Panasas Joins Thales Accelerate Partner Network to Collaborate on Storage Security

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panasas®, a specialize in high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions, announced that it has joined the Thales Accelerate Partner Network and is working with Thales on the adoption of integrated storage security solutions.

The Panasas PanFS parallel file system delivers uncompromised performance to meet the intensive requirements of contemporary HPC and AI/ML workloads. PanFS 9 adds substantial layers of security through file labeling support for Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) and hardware-based encryption at rest with zero performance degradation.

Panasas and Thales have also teamed up to extend Thales CipherTrust Manager’s support to Panasas PanFS 9 for centralized, compliance-ready enterprise encryption key management.

The Thales Accelerate Partner Network is a comprehensive program that supports customer collaboration with technology partners, resellers, MSPs, and OEMs to adapt their business and security needs to meet the challenges of cloud, mobility, and escalating threats with industry-leading security solutions.