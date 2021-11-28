Assac Networks announces award of government contract in GCC

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Assac Networks, a company specializing in cyber solutions for the complete protection of mobile devices for government agencies, defense and commercial organizations - announced that it has been awarded a contract for the supply and installation of the unique ShieldiT system, for a government entity in one of the GCC countries. The ShieldiT system is the only app that provides full protection of satellite, IP and wireless communications, against both hacking and tapping. Installation is already underway, based on existing infrastructure, making it a cost-effective solution.

Smartphones are constantly exposed to cyber threats, both hacking – data theft, malicious software or use of the device as a backdoor into corporate networks, and tapping – eavesdropping, either via the access network or the switch. Assac Networks’ ShieldiT is the only solution with a unified, managed anti-hacking and anti-tapping capability for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) smartphones, which today are the most vulnerable point in an organization’s IT network.

ShieldiT comprises three steps: threat management – robust and AI-powered, with a user-friendly dashboard; anti-hacking – detection and prevention of cyberattacks, data theft and malware; and anti-tapping – point-to-point, military-grade voice and text messages encryption and eavesdropping prevention. The unified ManageiT management dashboard centrally controls all ShieldiT features. The synergy of ManageiT and ShieldiT enables corporations to control and conduct incident response from the management console.

The unique offering of this project enables the user freedom of smartphone use, whether via satellite, wireless or fixed IP; controlled in a single management environment; quick and easy integration into existing IT infrastructure; fully-controlled encryption with autonomous CA; high-level cyber protection with on-device decision capability; unique built-in unauthorized movement sensor; and cost-effective, high performance.