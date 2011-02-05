Security Fusion Startup HiveWatch Secures Funding to Expand Technical Excellence and R&D for its Intelligent Physical Security Platform

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

HiveWatch, a startup that uses multisensor fusion to help companies better respond to physical security threats, today emerged from stealth and announced a seed funding round led by CrossCut Ventures, with participation from Freestyle and SaaS Ventures.

HiveWatch’s platform pulls data from a company’s disparate monitoring systems and security sensors to provide operators a single-pane-of-glass to evaluate and respond to alerts. By centralizing event data, HiveWatch reduces the security program noise that plagues operations, using multi-sensor analysis and machine learning to only elevate events that require a human response. With years of experience building comprehensive security programs for both unicorn startups and Fortune 500 enterprises, HiveWatch CEO and Founder Ryan Schonfeld is addressing the biggest common challenge in building a state-of-the-art global security operations center.

HiveWatch reduces 90% of the noise that plagues operations centers on a daily basis and allows operators to evaluate the remaining threats as fast as possible. Instead of operators switching between each sensors’ proprietary software to manually gather situational data, HiveWatch empowers operators by presenting all significant event feeds in one window as an alert comes in. HiveWatch is made up of top technical talent from Apple, Bird, Cisco, Disney, and NORAD; combining security expertise in advanced military operations knowledge with high-growth technology startup execution. HiveWatch Head of Product Jordan Hill previously led multiple teams at Bird to develop machine learning solutions to contextualize hardware and software data for internal safety operations, sidewalk detection, and asset recovery that returned millions of dollars in capital investments and revenue globally.

HiveWatch is directing their funding to expand their team with new and diverse leaders and engineers to accelerate feature releases and onboarding customers from their waitlist.