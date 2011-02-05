Clément de Villepin to join Thales as Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Clément de Villepin has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources, with effect from 5 April 2021. Clément de Villepin will be a member of the Thales Executive Committee, reporting to Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2016, Clément de Villepin has served as Group Human Resources Director at Transdev and supported the Group’s growth and competitiveness plans in France and internationally as a member of the Transdev Executive Committee.

Prior to this position, he was head of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee of the international division of the Suez Group (2008-2016), having previously served as Human Resources Director and a member of the Executive Committee of the Suez Group’s Degrémont subsidiary. From 2001 to 2009, he held several positions at the Scottish & Newcastle Group and Brasseries Kronenbourg, including head of Human Resources for the Sales, Marketing and Distribution business, head of Human Resources for the on-trade consumption and distribution departments, leader of the competitiveness project as well as head of Human Resources for industrial and R&D activities.

He began his career with the Valeo Group, where he served in a number of roles including head of human resources for industrial operations.

Clément de Villepin holds a graduate degree (DESS) in Human Resources Management from Université Paris IX Dauphine (1995) and a masters degree (AES) from Université de Malakoff Paris V and Universitat de Dret de Barcelona (1993).