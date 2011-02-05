Cowbell Cyber Adds Highly Anticipated Excess Cyber Insurance Line

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced the availability of its excess cyber coverage line, Prime Plus. With Prime Plus, Cowbell Cyber offers businesses up to $1 billion in revenue access to up to $10 million in excess limits. Prime Plus equips organizations with additional financial protection while giving them access to risk management services to assess, understand, and improve their risk profile.

The 2020 surge in cyber crime aligns with reports noting that 60% of businesses are frequently requesting higher limits for cyber protection. With cyber crime, ransomware and social engineering attacks on the rise, security priorities are being reshuffled. The request for additional financial protection confirms businesses’ increased interest in additional capacity and the need to build a tower of insurance. Cowbell Prime Plus actively answers policyholders’ demand for excess limits and financial protection while also providing higher value with continuous risk assessment and risk improvement services.

Prime Plus is written on Obsidian Specialty AM Best “A-” rated paper and backed by prominent reinsurance partners. The excess line complements Cowbell’s flagship admitted programs, Prime 100 and Prime 250, currently available in 35 states and targeted at businesses with up to $100M and $250M respectively.

All Cowbell cyber insurance programs come with complimentary access to Cowbell Cyber services for cyber risk management including risk assessment, risk improvement recommendations and security training such as phishing simulations and general cyber awareness for employees. Agencies can visit https://cowbell.insure/for-agencies/ to get appointed and learn more about all available cyber insurance programs.