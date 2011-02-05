Secure I.T. Environments Achieves Latest ISO 45001 Standard for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced that it has achieved the latest ISO 45001:2018 standard for Occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems. This new standard replaces ISO 18001, which becomes obsolete in November 2020, and affirms that Secure I.T. Environments provides a safe and healthy workplace by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.