Secure I.T. Environments Achieves Latest ISO 45001 Standard for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced that it has achieved the latest ISO 45001:2018 standard for Occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems. This new standard replaces ISO 18001, which becomes obsolete in November 2020, and affirms that Secure I.T. Environments provides a safe and healthy workplace by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.

Customers throughout the private and public sector ask Secure I.T. Environments to deliver their most demanding and mission critical data centre projects because of its reputation and its long-standing commitment to meeting and surpassing the requirements for the latest standards. Secure I.T. Environments also meets ISO 14001:2015 and BN ES ISO 9001:2015 for Environmental Management and Quality Management respectively.




