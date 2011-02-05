Extreme Networks Doubles its Investments in the Middle East

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Extreme Networks announced the expansion of its operations and investments in the Middle East. Following the recent appointment of Maan Al-Shakarchi as Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), Extreme has expanded into new regional headquarters in Dubai and is set to grow its sales, channel, and marketing teams in the region.

The company is also placing emphasis on strengthening relationships with its regional distributors and engaging new channel partners. As a channel-centric organization, Extreme is committed to providing both VAR and MSP end-users in the META region with cloud-based, end-to-end networking solutions that meet their needs—and those of their customers. At the core, Extreme’s partnerships are centered around a shared vision of leveraging its joint solutions to enable positive change for its customers and communities.

This strategy will enable Extreme to build on the momentum it has established across META. The company already has an impressive roster of clients in the region, which are part of over 50,000 customers globally who rely on Extreme Networks’ cloud-driven networking solutions. This includes leading names in banking, hospitality, retail, government, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Extreme’s extensive portfolio of edge, campus, and data center technology is deployed by organizations of all sizes, operating across all sectors. Solutions include physical wired and wireless network infrastructure, such as advanced routers and switches and state-of-the-art Wi-Fi access points, as well as powerful analytics, network management, control, and visibility software. ExtremeCloud™ IQ, the industry’s first end-to-end cloud management application, helps organizations automate their network, from the IoT edge-to-the data center, while solutions like Extreme Fabric Connect™, Extreme Management Center™, ExtremeControl™, and Extreme Defender for IoT provide organizations with full visibility of all network operations and the means to protect themselves from cyber threats with hyper-segmentation and access control.

Most recently, Extreme announced a new cloud-enabled retail solution, Extreme Retail Select, curated cloud technology packages designed to remove the cost and complexity associated with selecting, buying, building, deploying, and managing network services at retail locations. The turn-key network solutions give retail chains and franchises the ability to quickly and easily automate set-up and management of network connectivity from one to thousands of sites, maximize operational efficiencies, and deliver consistent services and experiences at scale. Customers can also leverage a unique interface that delivers end user data, such as dwell times, loyalty information, and site flow that supports marketing and sales initiatives to drive better business outcomes. The company also recently announced new capabilities for its Extreme Fabric Automation software to augment enterprise IT teams and reduce human error. The solution now automatically manages the validation, testing, and operation of data center fabric networks while, at the same time, providing critically important network reliability and resiliency.

In 2020, organizations in the META region and around the world will have to adopt a number of new technologies to improve efficiencies and remain competitive. There are two particular trends that will see transformational changes. The first one is the practical deployment of IoT devices everywhere, from smart homes and connected wearables to smart cities and connected healthcare. Second, as cloud adoption is rising across industries, 2020 will see a new era in cloud computing led by the distributed cloud, representing a significant shift from the centralized model of most public cloud services. With its range of cutting-edge networking solutions, Extreme Networks is perfectly placed to support enterprises that want to adopt these technologies – in 2020 and beyond!