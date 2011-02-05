MicroWorld Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

In the quest to redefine the future of digital security, cybersecurity provider’s MicroWorld is now part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. In order to provide their customers with security of the highest quality with fewer integration challenges, Microsoft has brought together an ecosystem of cybersecurity providers to integrate their technology with Microsoft security products. As a Microsoft gold partner, joining the Association strengthens MicroWorld’s work with Microsoft.

Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association enables MicroWorld to market their eScan family of antimalware products, through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and take advantage of a number of member co-marketing benefits.

MicroWorld will provide products that are rich with breakthrough features like MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL), Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern Technologies(NILP), Security Network, Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE an Anti-Ransomware Technology), Safe Web computing and Parental Control to Microsoft customers.