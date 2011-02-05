Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Mist Systems, a Juniper company

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Mist Systems, a Juniper company that is a pioneer in cloud-managed wireless networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). As per the agreement, Mindware will offer Mist’s entire portfolio of solutions to enterprises across Middle East and North Africa (MENA) including the GCC countries, Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Tunisia and Yemen. Mindware will extend and enable the vendor’s regional channel, while also providing value-added services for support, implementation, training and business development.

The agreement marks a significant extension of Mindware’s long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks which spans over a decade. Having established proven expertise as a value-added distributor for Juniper Networks’ best-in-class wired LAN, SD-WAN and security solutions, Mindware is now ready to round out its portfolio by extending this competency into the wireless domain.

Mist has been first to market with an AI-driven wireless platform that includes the world’s first virtual IT assistant. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance. As a result, Mist is quickly becoming the WLAN standard for enterprise customers across numerous industries and Mindware intends to first capitalize on the growing demand for intelligent Wi-Fi solutions in the retail, education and healthcare sectors.