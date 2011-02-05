Schneider Electric Updates its Opportunity Registration Program in Europe, Providing New Financial Incentives to Drive APC Partner Sales

Schneider Electric has announced it has released updates to its Opportunity Registration Program (ORP) to help European-based APC IT channel partners increase profitability with new discounts and greater profit margins. The updates will also offer IT channel partners a simplified program and process, alongside inclusion of new products and services to diversify solution offerings and support the specification of digital transformation technologies. This includes pre-integrated edge computing systems with Global Alliance Partner Cisco.

The updates to the ORP component of the award-winning APC Channel Partner Program rewards IT channel partners who are first to identify new opportunities, independently add value via expert consultancy or services and close new deals. Improvements to the discount structure will create greater opportunities for IT channel partners to boost their profitability with better margins, while discounts will vary according to the value of the proposed solution and the IT channel partners’ status within the program.

New benefits to Schneider Electric ORP include:

• Improved partner profitability and financial advantages for partners securing new Schneider Electric business opportunities.

• Protection of partners’ investments in presales work or maintenance and service delivery.

• Inclusion of a wider range of product lines including Racks, UPS, PDU, software and services.

• Increased service revenue capabilities via EcoStruxure™ IT.

Through their mySchneider Partner Portal, IT channel partners can register unique business opportunities that have not previously been identified. The updated portal offers increased simplicity, helping partners to determine discounts, engage decision makers and complete high-level solutions designs within a single user interface. New products eligible for discounts include single and three-phase uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) such as the Galaxy™ series, APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS™ and Easy UPS™ range. Additional new products include pre-integrated EcoStruxure micro data centers™, cooling systems, racks, enclosures, PDUs, software and services.

Edge ORP extended to include Alliance solutions

In today’s rapidly changing IT landscape, IT channel partners need a way to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and build new revenues from edge computing. There is a growing realisation that no single organisation can “go it alone” and as the move to the edge increases, so does the importance of Alliance partnerships. Schneider Electric is today working together with its Alliance ecosystem to reduce design and configuration challenges via resilient, quick to deploy, edge computing solutions that reduce time to market and cost for end-users.

As part of today’s updates, Schneider Electric has also made changes to its Edge ORP, which will grant IT channel partners new discounts for designing and selling pre-integrated Alliance solutions. This includes pre-integrated Cisco ’HyperFlex for the Edge’ bundles, which are now easily ordered through a single SKU and qualify for a discount within Edge ORP.