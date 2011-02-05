NetAlly Announces New LinkRunner® Instrument for Cost-Effective Testing of Multi-Gig and 10Gig Ethernet

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

The LinkRunner 10G is an advanced Ethernet tester, with complete diagnostics for both copper and fiber network links. A pre-programed AutoTest covers OSI layers 1-7 and enables any technician to more easily find problems on high-speed networks. Customers with AllyCare (NetAlly’s premium customer support service) also get access to LinkRunner 10G’s network discovery features, with the ability to discover what devices are on the network, where they are connected, and their connection path.

The other platform launched today is a ‘controlled version’ of the EtherScope nXG. The EtherScope nXG CE has been designed for use in facilities where heightened security postures restrict the use of certain features, such as Wi-Fi and packet capture. The CE version gives administrators the ability to temporarily or permanently disable select features. The Controlled Edition is ideal for military and agency use, as well as for highly secure enterprises.