EU and Sectra sign framework agreement for secure communications

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra has signed a new framework agreement for the approved mobile encryption system, Sectra Tiger, with the European External Action Service, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. This framework agreement will help EU organizations to communicate securely and efficiently among themselves and with EU member states, without risking the confidentiality of their information. “It is vital for us to be able to communicate securely. The Tiger system offered by Sectra is a proven and reliable solution in use by our organization for several years. It supports us in sharing information in a secure and efficient manner,” says a senior representative from the European External Action Service.

Under this framework agreement, EU institutions will be able to upgrade their infrastructure, maintain the system and procure additional Tiger devices for secure communication of classified information up to and including EU SECRET. Unique features in the system allow users to communicate securely across different security domains while ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of each domain. The European Union has worked together with Sectra since 2010. This new framework agreement was signed in July and is valid for ten years.

More than half of the EU member nations use Sectra Tiger solutions to share classified information. This is possible with the Sectra Tiger Ecosystem, which allows users on different security levels up to and including the SECRET security level to communicate with each other. This ecosystem approach creates a secure communications environment without crypto islands, allowing the user organization to balance individual security requirements with the right level solution, supporting current and future encryption needs.

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society’s most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com. Within the business area of Secure Communications, Sectra develops products and services that protect some of society’s most sensitive information and communications. The offering includes secure voice and data communications, with solutions certified at the national level and by the EU and NATO, as well as security analysis and monitoring of critical IT systems, such as electricity and water supply. Sectra’s operations are conducted from its offices in Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and the USA.