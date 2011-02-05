Scality named HPE’s Storage Momentum Partner of the Year

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that it has been named Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Storage Momentum Partner of the Year for 2021 during the Partner of the Year Awards at the annual HPE Discover customer event. The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Award recognises partners from across the ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, innovative solutions and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

Scality is a specialize in software-defined file and object storage and seamless data management in enterprise and service provider data centres. The company provides solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud storage and data management that can span from edge to cloud. Scality focuses on ​software solutions for cloud data orchestration and distributed storage for the world’s largest data challenges. Its Amazon S3, Google and Azure cloud-ready solutions are scalable, offering the best possible data durability, freedom of choice, and the ability to dramatically lower customers’ total cost of ownership.