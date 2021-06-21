Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Logpoint annouced the Launching of LogPoint Community

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has launched LogPoint Community, a new site bringing together customers, partners, and in-house LogPoint experts to discuss LogPoint products and services, and share their experience, tips, and tricks.

The LogPoint Community revolves around the main LogPoint product lines: SIEM, LogPoint for SAP, Director, UEBA , and Applied Analytics. In addition, there are spaces for training and certification, a library of frequently asked support questions, and sharing best practices. On the Community site, users can also book LogPoint online events and webinars.

Read-access is available to anyone using LinkedIn authentication, but participation in discussions requires a LogPoint customer or partner login. The LogPoint Community is the 4th in the family of LogPoint support sites, also including the LogPoint Docs documentation portal, the LogPoint Partner portal, and the LogPoint Help Center.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 