Logpoint annouced the Launching of LogPoint Community

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has launched LogPoint Community, a new site bringing together customers, partners, and in-house LogPoint experts to discuss LogPoint products and services, and share their experience, tips, and tricks.

The LogPoint Community revolves around the main LogPoint product lines: SIEM, LogPoint for SAP, Director, UEBA , and Applied Analytics. In addition, there are spaces for training and certification, a library of frequently asked support questions, and sharing best practices. On the Community site, users can also book LogPoint online events and webinars.

Read-access is available to anyone using LinkedIn authentication, but participation in discussions requires a LogPoint customer or partner login. The LogPoint Community is the 4th in the family of LogPoint support sites, also including the LogPoint Docs documentation portal, the LogPoint Partner portal, and the LogPoint Help Center.