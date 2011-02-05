Scaleway launches the anti lock-in load balancer

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway announced today new models of Load Balancers as a Service to meet the challenges of very high availability, increased traffic and multicloud architectures. The version launched in May 2019 (LB-GP-S) now comes in two new flavors, LB-GP-M and LB-GP-L, which offer 100% redundancy and up to 1 Gbps of bandwidth to deal with high loads. The LB-GP-L version is fully agnostic and can be distributed to backends and IPs of Scaleway or any cloud platform, server or private datacenter - a pragmatic and incentivizing step towards multicloud infrastructures.

The need for ever more flexible and available IT infrastructures is growing every day, which is why Load Balancer2 solutions have become essential for distributing traffic and keeping calm in the face of changes in the business. For several years now, the "cloud native" versions have taken precedence over the historical "appliance box” suppliers, thanks to their flexibility, their API-based control and reasonable costs. At the same time, in order to increase service availability, companies are seeking less dependence on a single cloud platform (on- and off-premises) and more multiple, commitment-free and reversible solutions.

A pioneering offer on the market, Scaleway Elements’ LB-GP-L allows traffic to be distributed to the Scaleway ecosystem (Instances, GPUs, Database, Bare Metal and Dedibox) but also to different platforms such as Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OVHcloud or to any on-premises server or instance. Less than an hour is needed to deploy one of the fundamental services of a redundant multicloud architecture that comes tailor-made, with no borders or boundaries.

The Load Balancers’ architecture is fully managed and redundant (primary and secondary servers) which secures high availability. Scaleway has also chosen to use dedicated resources (and not shared servers) which guarantees a 99.99% SLA and a bandwidth up to 1 Gbps.

Scaleway also allows for real-time availability monitoring and alerting. Another notable feature is its HTTPS protocol support, making it possible for users to generate Let’s Encrypt certificates directly from their interface. Innovation and cost control

While offering technological innovations and answering critical needs, Scaleway’s new Load Balancers are also among the most competitive on the market (see benchmark below). They outperform the competition for very high traffic needs and high bandwidth consumptions, since transfers, requests and the number of rules are unlimited. The cost remains stable and predictable whatever the volume transferred, with no additional fees.