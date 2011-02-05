SANS Security Awareness Releases Free ‘Securely Working from Home’ Deployment Kit to Aid Organizations Impacted by Coronavirus

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Coronavirus has caused organizations around the world to transition their workforce away from an office environment to work from home. Yet many organizations lack the policies, resources or training to enable their people to do so securely. In response, SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, has created the “Securely Working from Home” Deployment Kit. This free kit provides security awareness professionals with a step-by-step guide on how to rapidly deploy a training program for their remote staff. All training materials and resources necessary to secure a remote, multi-lingual workforce are included in the kit.

SANS Director of Security Awareness Lance Spitzner explains, “The training materials are a combination of both our public resources and paid training materials. This comprehensive kit includes videos, infographics, podcasts, newsletters and digital signage in multiple languages all bundled in a single package that we are providing as a free resource to all who need it. We understand that this is a unique situation and we want to do everything we can to help the community secure their workforce during these uncertain times.”

Webcast Details

To help security awareness professionals digest this wealth of information, a live webcast will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Participants will be provided an overview of the different resources available and insight into how to make the most of them. A recording of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To access the webcast, and replay, visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/113875

For additional details on SANS Security Awareness training, including timely blog posts detailing how to create a secure work-from-home workforce, visit: https://www.sans.org/security-aware...