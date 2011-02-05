Onfido Launches New Accessibility Features for Inclusive Digital Access

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced new accessibility features to its Software Development Kit (SDK), focused on enabling people with disability and impairments to connect to more businesses and services remotely with secure digital access. Designed with accessibility and inclusion in mind, the enhancements enable Onfido customers to verify more users during registration, identity verification and re-authentication, improving the digital customer journey with the highest level of fraud protection.

One in four US adults and one in five UK adults have a disability. That doesn’t take into account people affected by a temporary disability, such as a broken arm, or a situational disability, such as nearby loud noises affecting a person’s hearing. In the era of digital transformation, most digital companies are behind when it comes to designing products and services with accessibility in mind. This increases the risk of leaving a large group of people behind with poor user experience to essential services, and sometimes, excluding them from access altogether.

Onfido’s SDK is a readily available drop-in set of screens and tools for Android, iOS and web applications that make the user verification portion of applications more accessible and inclusive. During usability testing, Onfido used Cambridge Simulation Glasses to simulate sight loss, and other techniques to simulate mobility challenges such as arthritis to better understand how the interface can be optimised. Onfido also worked with the Digital Accessibility Centre (DAC) and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to audit and test the more accessible SDK.

New SDKs accessibility features include:

● Haptic vibrations to complement the screen reader to provide user feedback when the action is complete

● Optimised specifications for the screen reader voice, to ensure readout instructions give the right context and are in a logical, specified order

● Reduced cognitive load on users by redesigning user interface and further simplifying layouts

● Optimised user interface elements and overall layouts making the SDK fully usable under different device font size settings

Enhanced by the accessibility capabilities announced today, Onfido verifies identities using a photo of a government-issued identity document, a selfie or video liveness technique and artificial intelligence, giving enterprises the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely. Onfido covers over 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries, detecting anomalies automatically while using human experts to verify outliers. The company recently announced a strong 130% year-over-year growth result and was awarded SOC-2 compliance, bringing it up to the highest level of security and privacy standard required by enterprise companies.