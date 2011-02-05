Vodafone launched Vodafone Cyber Enhanced

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vodafone launched Vodafone Cyber Enhanced, a new cyber-security managed service for critical infrastructure businesses such as utilities, transport hubs, banks and emergency services. The new managed service will bring together Vodafone’s leading expertise in cyber security and defence-grade technology to protect the resources and digital estates of critical national infrastructure providers 24/7/365.

Digital transformation has created an explosion of devices - such as smart meters and wearables - that access networks. This is leading to increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks; in the UK, the percentage of businesses reporting cyber incidences rose from 40% to 55% in 2019 alone. Simultaneously, the cybersecurity skills gap is also growing with around 710,000 business in the UK reporting that they are missing key skills such as threat intelligence and forensic analysis. Customers who purchase Vodafone Cyber Enhanced can select the level of managed service they would like, thereby alleviating pressure on in-house teams and enabling them to focus on proactive cyber security measures.

Vodafone Cyber Enhanced offers the following benefits:

• Protective Monitoring - continual remote surveillance, analysis, alerting and reporting that enables threat detection and prevention across the customer’s full digital estate.

• Managed Firewall - remote managing, monitoring and supporting new and existing firewalls to ensure optimal strength and resilience.

• Managed Security Services - every organisation is unique in its infrastructure, personnel, and partner requirements; Managed Security Services ensures that each business gets the right type of support and fit for their business.