Salt Security API Protection Platform Wins Gold in 2022 Best in Biz Awards

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named a Gold Winner in the "Enterprise Product of the Year - Security Software" category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards. The Salt Security platform, utilizing cloud-scale big data combined with AI and ML to baseline millions of users and APIs, provides companies with unparalleled visibility and control over their API ecosystem. Customers gain unique capabilities in continuous and automatic discovery of all APIs and exposed sensitive data, detection and blocking of even the most subtle and sophisticated API attacks, and detailed remediation insights to eliminate API vulnerabilities.

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report, Q3 2022, 94% of organizations experienced an API security incident in the past 12 months. The Salt platform enables companies to identify risks and vulnerabilities in APIs before they are exploited by attackers, including those listed in the OWASP API Top 10. The platform delivers context-based insights across the entire API lifecycle, enabling organizations to detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can reach their objective.

Now in its 12th year, the Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications throughout North America. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices.