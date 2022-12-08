Employee burnout is cyber security professionals’ greatest fear amidst rising cyber threats

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360, UK and Ireland’s cyber security services specialist, together with its partner and vendor in AI-driven threat detection and response, Vectra announced new findings from a Twitter poll exploring critical cyber security threats. The poll found that 35% of cyber security professionals cited employee burnout as the most concerning issue amongst increasing cyber threats.

This comes as cyber security teams are put under mounting pressure to tackle the complexity of the modern hybrid enterprise and the necessity to protect corporate data wherever it resides. In fact, almost 63% of respondents highlighted security of data as being most important to their organisation when establishing the need for effective cyber security services. Of lesser concern was, securing reputation (19%), productivity (12%) and saving money (7%).

The good news is that organisations are looking to implement critical security measures to ensure greater threat detection and response in 2023, with identity and access management (29.9%) and cloud security (29.7%) on top of the agenda, followed by network (19.6%) and endpoint security (20.6%).

As businesses look to new ways to detect and contain threats that have bypassed preventative security controls, Integrity360 and Vectra have partnered to extend its existing threat detection and response service portfolio, delivering network detection and response and critically, cloud, SaaS and identity detection and response capabilities with the launch of the Vectra Managed Detection and Response Services.

Richard Ford, CTO at Integrity360, said: “Analysts are facing severe burnout from alert fatigue and Security Operations Centre (SOC) overwhelm, and organisations are lacking the experience, skills and bandwidth needed to detect and manage security incidents and data - quickly and effectively. The integration of Vectra into our MDR service is a game changer. It allows us to provide a full end to end capability to monitor and proactively hunt threats across the entire hybrid enterprise, delivering advanced Threat Detection and Threat Response services and relieving SOC teams overwhelmed by noise.”

When questioned on the best approaches to future-proof the security of their organisation, 52 % of respondents to the poll pointed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as the best means.

The new Vectra Managed Detection and Response Service (MDR) augments the SOC with AI and ML capabilities, adopting behavioural based detection instead of reliance on static or signature-based detection alone. AI combines an understanding of the environment with threat models, and human threat intelligence, to automatically surface the threats, allowing for an 85% increase in efficiency of threat identification and a 2x rise in security operations productivity.

The service enables organisations to detect and respond to threats across Cloud, SaaS, Identity and Network, removing critical blind spots and stopping cyber-attacks before they become breaches through Vectra’s Attack Signal Intelligence, which continuously monitors for use of attacker methods and learns the customers unique environment.