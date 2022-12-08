Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD 2022 ’ASTORS’ Awards Winner

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. announced that it has received three Platinum awards in the 2022 ’ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program. The company’s first innovative OS-independent hardware-encrypted external SSD with touch screen for data protection, Kingston® IronKey™ Vault Privacy 80ES (VP80ES) wins Best Encryption Solution, Best Data Storage Security Solution, and Best Secure Data Storage for Military and Government.

American Security Today’s Annual ’ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Seventh Year, continues to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

Using IronKey VP80ES is as innate as unlocking a smartphone and doing simple drag & drop file transfers. Featuring FIPS 197 certification with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, VP80ES is designed to protect data while also being user-friendly. The drive is ideal to safeguard against Brute Force attacks and BadUSB with digitally signed firmware, while its military-grade security measures make it greatly superior over using the internet and Cloud services for securing important company information. VP80ES offers additional features like Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option that allow Admin to choose between numeric PIN or Passphrase modes, set Configurable Password Rules, or enable extended security options like maximum number of shared password attempts, minimum password length, alphanumeric password rules, auto-timeout, randomise touch screen layout and Secure-Erase to ensure maximum protection of important files.

When it comes to security, don’t let your data be a soft target. The award-winning IronKey VP80ES is available in 480GB, 960GB, and 1920GB capacities and is backed by a limited three-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.