Safe Security and Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring Cutting Edge Risk Quantification Solutions to the Market

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Safe Security announced a strategic collaboration with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Safe Security’s SaaS platform SAFE, combined with Infosys’s capabilities in quantitative cyber risk management will enable organizations to get an enterprise-wide view of overall cyber risks, predict breaches using SAFE’s proprietary algorithm and know the potential financial impact of each cyberattack before it occurs.

SAFE provides organizations with real-time visibility into their biggest cyber risks across people, processes, technologies, cybersecurity products and third-party. This is done by aggregating signals via APIs into a single dashboard, with actionable insights and potential financial impacts. The insights gained from SAFE also provide a common language for discussing cybersecurity risks with board members, auditors, and other internal and external stakeholders. By combining these insights with Infosys’ ongoing strategic guidance, joint customers will benefit from a more proactive cybersecurity approach.

The current cybersecurity approach for most organizations is project-oriented where they purchase cybersecurity products and invest millions of dollars to defend against cyberattacks. Siloed cybersecurity services without a cohesive metric leaves cybersecurity evaluation as an opaque, jargon-rich, complex, point-in-time, and reactive process. To effectively cope with the increased intensity and frequency of cyberattacks, security and risk management leaders should look at a proactive and predictive cybersecurity approach.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Investment Decisions

Currently, organizations tend to invest in cybersecurity products and services based on their cyber risk maturity and not by having a complete understanding of their overall threats. The Safe Security and Infosys collaboration will give security and risk management leaders new insights into the overall performance of their cybersecurity investments, to help prioritize those that maximize security and ROI.