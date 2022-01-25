Barracuda selects SentinelOne to strengthen AI-Powered XDR across MSP security solutions

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne, announced that Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, selected the Singularity XDR platform to help MSPs prevent, detect, and autonomously respond to threats at machine speed with AI-powered XDR.

Barracuda protects more than 200,000 global customers to safeguard their data and employees from threats. Barracuda selected SentinelOne to strengthen its endpoint protection and response portfolio due to SentinelOne’s superior API capabilities, flexible workflow integrations, and platform efficacy. Through the integration, MSPs using SKOUT Managed XDR and SentinelOne will be able to benefit from streamlined analysis, detection, and incident reporting.

Through SentinelOne’s capabilities, organisations experience XDR – more preventative actions, faster response times, and automated workflows across their dynamic, technology-bound perimeter. SentinelOne replaces traditional antivirus (AV), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a variety of point products with the AI-powered Singularity XDR platform.