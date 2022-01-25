Search
Jessie Coan and Duncan Mills join Egress

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Egress, the provider of intelligent email security, has expanded its global marketing team with the appointment of Jessie Coan as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Duncan Mills as Senior Director of Product Marketing. Coan and Mills are joining to support Egress’ rapid growth at a critical juncture in the cybersecurity industry as organisations continue to wrestle with security breaches and face the great resignation.

Understanding that the combination of technology, human resources and security awareness are needed to most effectively keep an organisation safe from data breaches, Egress is poised for rapid growth in 2022. On the heels of nearly 75 percent of organisations suffering data breaches caused by phishing attacks, Egress saw its most successful year as global organisations have recognised the need for a human-layer approach to cybersecurity.

Coan will lead corporate marketing to drive increased brand awareness and oversee integrated marketing campaigns to support Egress’ global expansion. Coan brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having previously held senior marketing positions at Demand Spring, Aberdeen Strategy & Research, and Curata.

A veteran cybersecurity marketer, Mills will spearhead the product go-to-market strategy to support Egress’ product vision and roadmap, and its ambitious expansion goals. Mills joins Egress from Mimecast, where he was responsible for leading global product marketing strategy for their core email security portfolio. With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Mills has previously held senior marketing positions at Kaspersky, Symantec, CyberArk and Cyren.




