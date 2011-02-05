Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer witnesses the agreement by which Etihad ESCO will join Moro Hub’s newly launched state-of-the-art Smart Cities Command and Control Centre

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), witnessed the signing of an agreement between Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA and Moro Hub (Data Integrated Solutions), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA to join MORO’s newly launched Smart Cities Command and Control Centre. Etihad ESCO will now benefit from Moro Hub’s world class digital, cloud and secured services while bringing its expertise in measurement and verification, energy monitoring and management and facility management.

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub’s Smart Cities Command and Control Centre provides services in Intelligent IoT Platforms, Cyber Security and Managed Services to support the Government and Enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said, “We work according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city of the future. We congratulate Etihad ESCO on joining Moro hub’s integrated Smart Cities Command and Control Centre. Now Etihad ESCO will have complete access to all the advantages of the command and control centre without compromising on data security and business continuity. This collaboration is in alignment with Dubai 10X initiatives and UAE’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

HE Al Tayer added, “Through the UAE’s Green Agenda, the country aims to catalyze regional and global cooperation for a green economy transformation. This aligns with our mission at Etihad ESCO, to make Dubai built environment a leading example of energy efficiency for the region and the world and make the city one of the most sustainable globally. In this regard, Moro Hub’s Smart Cities Command and Control Centre is a perfect platform that could offer us innovative digital capabilities to meet our objectives. We are thrilled to be a part of this growing ecosystem.”

Under this agreement, Etihad ESCO will accelerate their businesses and management services powered by emerging smart technologies to facilitate valuable savings. Moro Hub’s cutting-edge Smart Cities Command and Control Centre enables Government and Enterprise clients to fast track the adoption of new-age digital technologies such as IoT, Cyber Security, Cloud and more. The centre allows digital leaders to make well-informed decisions based on data-driven analysis.