CERTFin Chooses Anomali for Threat Intelligence

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Anomali announced that it has been chosen by CERTFin to provide threat intelligence capabilities that will further enhance Cybersecurity across the Italian financial sector.

CERTFin, the Italian Financial CERT governed by Bank of Italy and the Italian Banking Association (ABI), has adopted the Anomali product suite to deliver threat intelligence capabilities to its constituency, helping all public and private financial entities in the country to increase threat visibility, speed detection, and improve security operations. With a strong working relationship in place, both organizations recently published the first semiannual Italian Cyber Threat Landscape report, which investigates the most serious threat actors in the region.

“The financial services industry continues to be among the most targeted in the world, with cybercriminals always attempting to make inroads directly through banks’ networks or by going after consumers directly,” said, Romano Stasi, Managing Director, CERTFin. “Anomali has proven its ability to deliver on the promise of advanced threat intelligence, which supports us in helping our users to remain secure and better prepared. By adding them to our lab environment, we are confident that defensive capabilities will strengthen for all involved.”

“Italy boasts the world’s eighth‐largest economy, many of Europe’s largest companies call it home, and it is on the leading edge of technology use. These factors have turned the country into a European leader and also put it into the threat actors’ sights,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali GM and Vice President, EMEA. “We’re thrilled to become cyber advisors to CERTFin and excited to continue serving its threat intelligence needs. Together, we are advancing security to a place that helps the country’s financial systems to operate with confidence.”