Lori device protection added as a BenefitHub employee perk

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Lorica, a subsidiary of HYLA Mobile and provider of innovative mobile device protection plans, today announces that BenefitHub, the industry leading employee engagement portal, is offering their Lori® Device Protection plans to more than 7,000 employers covering over six million employees. Lori expands on the device protection plans that are currently available on the market. Most smartphone insurance plans can only be purchased at the point of sale or within 30 days, however Lori allows customers to purchase device protection at any time.

BenefitHub offers its clients’ employees an easy-to-use portal with a full range of benefits and rewards. With the addition of Lori’s unique device protection to its portfolio, BenefitHub enhances its offerings with mobile device protection as a new offering to customers.

Lori uses patented Advanced Diagnostics AI technology to determine the condition of a device. The AI technology is able to determine whether the screen of a smartphone is damaged and can therefore control claims costs and provide better pricing to all customers.

Lori offers four device protection plans, including:

· Starter: like an extended warranty, this plan covers mechanical and electrical damage

· Essential: includes all of the Starter plan features plus protection from accidental damage, such as cracked screens and spills

· No Worries: includes all of the Essential features, plus loss and theft protection

· Spoil Me: includes all of the No Worries features, plus lower deductibles and declining premiums if no incidents for 12 months.

“With smartphones being the key to connecting with family and friends, as well as accessing so many services, from banking to music, video to fitness, ecommerce to home security and much more, having device protection is a must. The moment our devices are damaged, lost, or stolen, we feel the full effects—especially because devices are often expensive to replace. But unless protection plans are bought at the time of device purchase, consumers are often left with no alternative and risk leaving their device unprotected,” said Joe Settimi, SVP and GM, Emerging Business Group, HYLA Mobile. “With Lori, consumers can access a protection plan to fit their needs and customized to their device, regardless of its age. We are excited to be partnering with BenefitHub, where millions of employees across the U.S. will be able to take advantage of our flexible device protection offering.”