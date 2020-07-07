STMicroelectronics and Fingerprint Cards Cooperate to Develop and Launch an Advanced Biometric Payment Card Solution

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) has teamed with STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, to develop an advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution based on fingerprint-recognition technology, addressing the market demand to enhance contactless payment-card security and convenience.

The BSoC integration combines ST’s latest-generation secure-payment technology based on the ST31/STPay chipset and STM32 general-purpose microcontrollers with Fingerprints’ next-generation T-Shape sensor module to provide a turnkey battery-less secure solution for the banking market.

The contactless payment card will be the first target under the agreement, with the intention to extend to other markets such as identification, health, access, and transportation cards.

Running on ST’s flexible Java Card™ / GlobalPlatform® Operating Systems (OS), ST’s STPay secure-payment products ensure support for multiple international and regional payment schemes, with proven security features built-in. STPay solutions benefit from EMVCo and CC EAL 6+ hardware certifications, software certifications up to OS and application level, and ST’s secure pre-personalization services that create an inherently trusted supply chain.