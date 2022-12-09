SNS SECURITY is expanding its catalogue of services with the [S]SECURE contract for FORTIEDR

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

SNS SECURITY, in partnership with FORTINET, is expanding its catalogue of services with the [S]SECURE contract for FORTIEDR, in line with its desire to offer solutions in line with its environment and the expectations of companies, SMEs, ETIs, large companies and local authorities.

A security solution for workstations and servers

FORTIEDR is integrated into FORTINET’s Security Fabric, a platform designed to bring together global coverage, integration and automation, and enables the Sunnyvale-based manufacturer to position itself in the now highly envied segment of advanced endpoint protection.

This new technology in France clearly stood out in the latest MITRE ATT&CK 2022 ranking. FORTIEDR is now one of the top 7 security solutions for servers and workstations. This remarkable and rapid rise to prominence in less than 3 years demonstrates the ambitions of a publisher used to seeing things in a big way. The forerunner in its approach to cybersecurity has no plans to stop there.

It is no coincidence that SNS SECURITY is the first FORTINET partner in France to offer the FORTIEDR solution to its customers. Certified Expert Partner, best MSSP Partner 2021, SNS SECURITY has proven its reliability and expertise on its partner’s solutions for more than 15 years.

By integrating this new technology into its [S]SECURE catalogue, SNS SECURITY, an independent service company specialising in cybersecurity for 20 years, is demonstrating its know-how and offering a high value-added, fully automated security solution that is part of FORTINET’s global ecosystem.

The [S]SECURE service offering for FORTIEDR covers the support of FORTINET solutions, which can be customised, includes the supervision and administration of workstations and servers. Monitoring is provided by a dedicated team of ten experienced SOC and EDR analysts. Our experts work together on a daily basis with qualified and certified network security engineers and pentesters.