Radiant Logic Strengthens Customer Commitment and Fortifies Leadership Team

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Radiant Logic announces a significant new investment and commitment to its customers with the appointment of tenured executive Dieter Schuller as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Dieter will be responsible for bringing the voice of the customer to the forefront of Radiant’s innovation strategy, maximizing the value of the RadiantOne platform, and speeding time-to-value for all customers. As Dieter moves from Chief Revenue Officer to his new appointment, Radiant Logic has hired experienced Identity and Access Management leader Mike Price as Chief Revenue Officer.

Dieter Schuller has been a vital member of the Radiant Logic leadership team from the company’s inception, working as the Vice President of Sales & Business Development for 21 years and most recently as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Dieter has been instrumental in developing Radiant Logic’s customer centric approach, and played a pivotal role in Radiant Logic’s customer success and 95%+ retention rate across the Fortune 500 and the federal government.

Mike Price will succeed Schuller as Radiant Logic’s Chief Revenue Officer. Mike brings 20 years of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and enterprise software experience from Oracle and Sun Microsystems. Prior to joining Radiant Logic, Mike served as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales at ForgeRock, where he helped lead ForgeRock to multiple years of 30% growth, a successful IPO on the NYSE in 2021 and subsequent $2.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo. As Chief Revenue Officer, Mike will focus on scaling Radiant Logic’s go-to-market initiatives to drive the next phase of exponential growth.