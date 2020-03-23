SANS Launches New Monthly Webcast Series That Breaks Down the Latest Cyber Threats

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute announced SANS Threat Analysis Rundown (STAR), an all-new, free webcast series that delivers inside scoop on the latest cyber threats. Hosted by SANS Instructor Katie Nickels(@likethecoins), the series features a variety of experts from the cyber security community who will give their unique perspectives on the threat landscape. STAR was created to provide actionable information about current threats so that security professionals can better protect their organization.

The March webcast, xHunt — An Anime Fan’s Attack Campaign in the Middle East, will feature a discussion with two members of Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 team, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst Brittany Barbehenn and Threat Researcher Robert Falcone. It will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 AM EDT. This presentation will discuss an attack campaign targeting transportation and shipping organizations based in Kuwait and another campaign targeting government organizations within the country. Both attacks involved previously unknown tools the developer named after characters of a popular anime series. Barbehenn and Falcone will explore the pivots they made while researching these attacks, as well as the tools and TTPs used by the actors in this campaign and throughout 2019.

“Every day, threat analysts around the world track adversaries and try to action that information so they can help their organizations better protect their networks. We started STAR to help security professionals get actionable insights about the latest threats from the people who track them every day,” says Nickels. “We’re going to approach threats from all angles, whether it’s examining a group, malware, industry, or approach. Every month will feel a little different, but our goal is to give listeners actionable insights they can take back to their teams to improve defenses.”

The STAR webcast series will cover prominent real-world threats and relevant topics each month. Speakers will provide listeners actionable takeaways to help the community detect and mitigate threats. All webcasts, including the inaugural webcast, Cyber Threats to the Electric Industry, will be archived and available for future review.

To learn more about the STAR webcast series, including log-in details to upcoming events and archived STAR webcasts visit: https://www.sans.org/star-webcast