Device Authority Launches KeyScaler

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced the launch of KeyScaler as a Service (KSaaS) hosted in Microsoft Azure Cloud and four new innovative connectors for Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, IoT Central, Azure Key Vault and Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS). These new Azure connectors are in addition to Azure IoT Hub, DPS and Event Hub connectors previously launched that KeyScaler supports.

KSaaS provides Device Authority’s customers and partners with an easily deployable IoT security platform, hosted in Azure, for their critical enterprise IoT use cases and business models. The web-based platform is a cost-effective way to deliver device trust, data trust and automation, without tying up hefty budgets and valuable resources. KSaaS enables partners to deliver value added security services to their existing Enterprise and new IoT customers.

Modern IT and business solutions are shifting away from embedding third party software components or using on-premise infrastructure in favour of SaaS solutions for compelling benefits. For small and medium sized enterprises, cloud-based software infrastructure delivered via a SaaS model can provide a cost-effective alternative to delivering effective security services to your business. A cloud-based SaaS model makes more sense for IoT use cases as most IoT applications and infrastructure are in the cloud.

More recently, Device Authority added new integrations to the KeyScaler Security Suite for Microsoft Azure. The integrations, or connectors, work seamlessly with:

1. Azure IoT Central Connector - automatically provision x.509 certs for Azure IoT Hub, DPS, and IoT Central

2. Azure IoT Edge Gateway - automated Certificate Management for IoT Edge Gateways and Leaf Devices

3. Azure Key Vault - enables Azure Certificate Authority services and code signing for IoT devices and applications

4. Microsoft Active Directory Certificate Services - enhanced IoT device security by binding the device identity with corresponding digitally signed certificates

The new connectors bring a wealth of benefits to customers, including automated certificate management, increased operational efficiencies, key management, simplified administration, less complexity and enhanced security.