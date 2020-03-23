COVID-19: Tehtris EDR supports french Hospitals

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Our country and our world are shaken by the current health and economic crisis. In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Cedric O, Secretary of State in charge of Digital Affairs within the French government, has launched a call for mobilisation of digital stakeholders.

TEHTRIS wishes to be a full contributor and chooses to act in its field. This is why TEHTRIS is committed to make available to all French hospitals free of charge and for the duration of the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic, at least 3 months, its cybersecurity solution TEHTRIS XDR Platform with its EDR agents (Endpoint Detection & Response) and its human resources to protect health institutions against the most virulent cyber attacks (ransomware, APT, …).

TEHTRIS EDR protects servers and workstations by automatically detecting and neutralizing advanced or unknown threats in real time on each device where it is deployed. Thanks to its learning system, its heuristic technologies, its sandboxes, its Artificial Intelligence, its knowledge bases, its tactical SIEM, it neutralizes and quarantines all malicious attacks. TEHTRIS EDR can be installed on all types of Windows machines (from Windows XP to Windows 10), Linux, MacOS and Android.

To combat this healthcare crisis, TEHTRIS is working in solidarity with OVH Cloud through the #Open_solidarity project. TEHTRIS’ goal is to protect with its cybersecurity solution all french healthcare institutions, daily targeted by hackers.