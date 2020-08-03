RiskIQ joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace as a launch partner

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

RiskIQ announced three new content packs that are now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry’s most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. RiskIQ joins a select group of Cortex XSOAR Marketplace launch partners who have developed content packs that help solve the toughest security challenges for customers with end-to-end automation. The content packs from RiskIQ on Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enable customers to continuously discover their digital attack surface and automate threat detection, investigations, and prevention.

RiskIQ’s solutions are powered by its global discovery network and proprietary Internet Intelligence Graph, which, combined, absorb internet data on a massive scale and continuously map the billions of relationships between internet-exposed infrastructure worldwide. RiskIQ is offering three applications in the Cortex XSOAR marketplace based on this data and insights:

RiskIQ’s PassiveTotal content pack for Cortex XSOAR enables security teams to scale and automate their threat detection and response programmes. RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph provides crucial external context to all internal IOC’s and incidents. This context helps security teams accelerate the detection, investigation, and remediation of IoC’s and security events.

RiskIQ’s Security Intelligence Services content pack for Cortex XSOAR delivers curated threat intelligence feed lists of known bad hosts, domains, IPs, and URLs. It also provides lists of newly observed domains and hosts. Cortex XSOAR playbooks automate the monitoring and blocking actions across security infrastructure to protect the enterprise

RiskIQ’s Digital Footprint content pack continuously synchronises attack surface inventory with the XSOAR Threat Intelligence Module. This integration enables proactive attack surface management and defense and allows security teams to enrich incidents with RiskIQ asset information.

Cortex XSOAR is the industry’s first extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonising security operations across their entire enterprise. As a native extension of Cortex XSOAR, the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables customers to discover, share, and consume orchestration innovations contributed by the industry’s largest SOAR community.