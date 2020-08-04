Aqua Extends its Alliance with Red Hat and IBM to Bring Cloud Native Security to the Red Hat Marketplace

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Aqua Security announced that its Cloud Native Security Platform is available through Red Hat® Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace that makes it easier to discover and access certified software for container-based environments across the hybrid cloud.

Built in partnership by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software products, including the Aqua Platform.

The Aqua Platform provides full visibility into application activity, allowing organisations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks, providing transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua’s native integration with OpenShift provides a full-stack security solution for our joint customers, automating security controls in CI/CDs like OpenShift Pipelines and enforcing application immutability in production.

The Red Hat Marketplace makes it easy for users to find and purchase the Aqua Platform, and they can then use the on-demand deployment capability to install and evaluate Aqua with zero touch and minimal configuration. Existing customers can also use the same on-demand, zero-touch environment to purchase additional licenses.

All solutions available through the Red Hat Marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs.