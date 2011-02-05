Ring launches a suite of new security devices

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ring has launched a suite of new security devices at GITEX that include the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Equipped with the latest 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is the most advanced outdoor camera in Ring’s lineup. It also includes Ring’s innovative features like a 110-db siren and colour night vision plus Audio+ that helps users hear what’s happening more distinctly with crisp, clear sound thanks to an array microphone for enhanced audio and echo cancellation.

Users can hardwire Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro to the outside of their home and connect to Wi-Fi for around-the-clock power. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro enables customers to check in on their property anytime from anywhere from their mobile or any Alexa-enabled device and see and speak with visitors in real-time.

Designed with privacy and security in mind, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro includes advanced features such as Customizable Motion Zones that trigger recordings, and Privacy Zones that exclude areas in the camera field of view from video recording. For an advanced security option, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro also supports Ring’s video End-to-End Encryption.

3D Motion Detection Around the Home

Committed to providing customers with new features that make their cameras work better for them, Ring has introduced 3D Motion Detection technology to Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to give customers more control of the motion alerts they receive.

Using 3D Motion Detection technology, homeowners can customize which areas of their property to monitor by selecting distance thresholds. The radar sensor determines when an object crosses the distance threshold by measuring its specific distance from the camera, and the camera then only activates once that threshold is crossed, sending homeowners a motion alert.

Powered by the same 3D Motion Detection technology, Bird’s Eye View provides an aerial map view of the motion events in front of the floodlight camera or doorbell and clearly shows the path visitors take when visiting the property. This new feature creates a visual representation of the path travelled once a visitor crosses the selected threshold but before a motion alert is sent, so the homeowner has greater understanding of what’s happening when viewing individual videos from each device in the Ring app.

“Four years ago, we reinvented the ordinary floodlight with our original Ring Floodlight Cam, and now we’re bringing more cutting-edge features to this device with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor. “By expanding our 3D Motion Detection technology and Bird’s Eye View to Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, we’re giving customers greater insight about what’s taking place on their property for additional peace of mind.”

Privacy and Security at Your Fingertips

The entire Ring line can be easily managed via the Ring mobile app that’s available for iOS and Android devices. Not only does it let you configure and update any Ring device, but it boasts security and privacy features to protect not just you but everyone in your home.

A redesigned Control Centre compiles all the important settings in one easy-to-use dashboard. Accessible though the drop-down menu on the top left corner of the app, Control Centre will allow you to check details about your Ring account. This includes two-factor authentication, view and remove all devices and third-party services connected to Ring, add and remove users, and even the option to opt out of receiving video request notifications when local police seek information related to an investigation.

Also launching at GITEX is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also features the same 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View feature found on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. More than that, it also has enhanced security features that include Head to Toe video, 1536p HD video, and an array microphone that limits sound distortion, so users know what’s exactly happening at their door. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus offer a hardwired protection for your peace of mind and brings a reliable motion detection that’s designed for larger areas in your home like driveways and gardens. There’s a remote-activated security siren as well as LED floodlights that bring extra visibility at night.

Pricing and Availability Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro retails for AED 1049, while Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 retails for AED 1099 and lastly Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus will retail for AED 799. The entire Ring line up is now available on Amazon.ae, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore and Ace Hardware.