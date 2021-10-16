OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

OpenText™ announce two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.

These MDR offerings proactively monitor and help mitigate attack vectors across users, networks, devices and data by leveraging contextual insights provided by Webroot Endpoint Protection. In addition, OpenText’s award-winning BrightCloud Threat intelligence platform incorporates knowledge gathered from 285 million sensors and a 10-year threat intelligence history using real-time, multi-point threat detection to detect emerging and targeted attacks, such as ransomware. Each offering is coupled with 24x7x365 proactive monitoring and response capabilities staffed by experts in security infrastructure remediation response to ensure SMBs and MSPs are protected against an evolving threat landscape.

OpenText MDR Service pairs best-in-breed technologies in regulated and compliance-centric customer environments with security personnel that understand threat actors’ tactics, techniques, and procedures to realize faster identification and remediation of risks.

Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber is based on Blackpoint’s proprietary incident response solution and security operations center (SOC) and enabled through capabilities such as network visualization, insider threat monitoring, and traffic analysis for lateral movement detection. It offers high-performance, robust security for the greater SMB and MSP community with a turnkey, easy-to-implement cybersecurity and compliance solution.