ManageEngine Enhances Endpoint Security With New Unified Endpoint Management Capabilities

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Since the prevalent adoption of remote work, organizations have noticed a nearly 500% spike in ransomware attacks, not just adding to the evolving cyberthreat landscape but also impacting the business continuity of affected enterprises. Given that the hybrid work model is here to stay, ManageEngine announced the addition of anti-ransomware capabilities that aid in real-time ransomware detection, seamless data recovery and root cause analysis for organizations to future-proof their cybersecurity strategy.

ManageEngine observed in its 2021 Digital Readiness Survey that 83% of respondents globally faced a surge in security risks due to remote workers. To establish secure access to corporate data in the midst of these cyberthreats, organizations deployed a combination of solutions like Secure Access Service Edge, cloud access security brokers and Zero Trust. However, organizations still need to ensure the security of corporate data and prevent data loss on employees’ endpoints. ManageEngine added endpoint data loss prevention capabilities with the goal of enabling its customers to restrict the exchange of data to trusted emails, peripherals and cloud applications, all from their existing UEM environment.

ManageEngine has also been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, with an overall rating of 4.5/5 from its customers and an 87% "Willingness to Recommend" in the UEM tools category. The honor is based on customer reviews received through the evaluation period ending November 30, 2020.

Pricing and Availability

These capabilities are available with UEM at $40 per year, per license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available, as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 endpoints.